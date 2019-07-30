Leaked video on Tata Altroz point at more features and details

Tata’s most anticipated cars, the Altroz, has been teased by the company for a while now. Most recently, a video of the upcoming hatchback has surfaced online which reveal many new features and details.

The 15-second video shows the hatchback’s silhouette in a dimly lit environment, after which it moves on to its interiors. A flat-bottom steering wheel is seen which sports a silver insert and controls for the music system and cruise control.

The video also shows the hatchback’s touchscreen infotainment system, which should be around 7-inches in size. The instrument cluster is seen with an asymmetrical design with an analog speedometer and a digital tachometer.

The video also shows its central MID with a graphical representation of the power and torque output. It gets different driving modes, while the overall cabin design resonates with the Geneva Edition Altroz.

One of the most interesting features of the upcoming hatchback is that the front doors can open to 90 degrees. This will help the user access the front cabin better, but it might cause an obstacle in tight spaces.

Though it has not been confirmed, it is expected to borrow Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 100PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It could also get Tiago’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 85PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque.

The car is slated for an August launch this year, with an expected price range between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz among others.