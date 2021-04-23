MARKET NEWS

Leaked pics: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 images revealed ahead of launch

The Land Cruiser is one of Toyota’s widely successful offroading SUVs and the 2022 model receives a world of changes that only make the car look more butch.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Toyota's large front has been leaked for all to see.

Earlier in April, images of the technical drawings of the Toyota Land Cruiser made it to the internet. The Land Cruiser is one of Toyota’s widely successful offroading SUVs and the 2022 model receives a world of changes that only make the car look more butch.

The images uploaded on auto forum Cochespias give us only a sneak peek at the front of the car. But, all-in-all, everything about the exterior looks like it has been changed. The front fascia now gets a new large chrome grille with very sleek headlamps on either side. The vents just under the lights form U shape connecting via the restyled bumper.

The side-profile shows us a similar boxy silhouette with changes made to the rear end and squared off wheel arches. Rear-end pictures haven’t made it to the internet yet, but technical drawings speak of wrap around tail lights.

As for the interiors, expect the same kind of premium luxury as the current-gen Land Cruiser, if not more. There could be changes to it, too, with a new floating instrument cluster and maybe a new steering wheel as well.

No word on the powertrain options yet, but we could expect range of them including hybrid options.

The Land Cruiser J300 is scheduled for a launch in the next few months. As for India, the SUV will be sold via the CBU route albeit a bit later than the international launch.

TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Toyota #Toyota Land Cruiser
first published: Apr 23, 2021 12:31 pm

