Leaderboard: Maruti Suzuki retains top slot, Hyundai's share inches higher on new launches

Maruti Suzuki has retained its top position in the passenger vehicles (PV) segment in FY20, closing the year with an unchanged share of 51 percent, data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) show.

With sales of 1.41 million units clocked during last financial year, the Delhi-based maker of Swift and Dzire witnessed a fall of 18 percent compared to FY19, slightly higher than the industry’s fall. The PV segment recorded a fall of 17.82 percent during FY20 to 2.77 million units.

Maruti took the lead in switching to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) standards as early as April, 2019, had closed FY19 with a share of 51.26 percent. For most of the year the company phased out BS4 models and replaced them with BS6 variants besides introducing new models such as S-Presso and XL6.

Korean brands Hyundai and Kia together control more than a fifth of the total domestic PV market of India. On the back of slew of new launches such as Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Aura and the all-electric Kona, Hyundai was able to improve its market share to 17.48 percent by end of March 2020 as against 16.14 percent clocked during FY19.

Also Read: Passenger vehicle sales nosedive 51% in March, FY20 sales down 18%

In its debut year, Kia Motors India closed FY20 with a share of 3.05 percent which was mainly on the basis of just one model Seltos that was launched in the middle of last year. Kia followed it up with the premium people carrier Carnival. Kia is now the eighth largest manufacturer of PVs in India.

FY20 proved to be a bad year for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors. M&M, which is the third largest PV maker in India, saw its market share drop to 6.73 percent in FY20 down from 7.53 percent clocked in FY19. Except for facelifts of TUV300, Thar and Bolero M&M did not bring any new product to the market during FY20.

In Pics | March 2020 car sales: A look at the laggards

On the other hand, Tata Motors saw its market share slip to 4.98 percent in FY20 from 6.85 percent clocked in FY19. This drop has come despite a series of launches. Nexon EV, Altroz, extended range Tigor EV, limited edition, performance edition models and new variants of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were launched by Tata Motors during last year.

Two other Japanese giants – Toyota and Honda – continued to struggle in the Indian market. Toyota Kirloskar, the country's fifth largest PV maker, closed last year with a share of 4.11 percent. In FY19 the share stood at 4.45 percent. The fall came despite new launches such as the Glanza and Yaris.

Honda did not have any big launch during FY20 with the exception of the reintroduction of the Civic sedan. The company suffered the biggest knock in market share, which reduced to 3.67 percent, from 5.44 percent recorded in FY19.

Besides Kia French car maker Renault became the biggest market share grabber of FY20. The maker of Duster SUV closed FY20 with a share of 3.22 percent up from 2.35 percent clocked in FY19. The growth came on the back of new model Triber and the upgraded Kwid.