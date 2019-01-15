App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift spotted in Europe: 3 features you can look forward to in the SUV

spy shots of the new Discovery Sport Facelift show us sleeker headlamps, tail lights, as well as a larger and more prominent grille and bumper

Whatsapp

Land Rover is an artist when it comes to designing luxury SUVs. And when they say luxury, they mean it in every sense. The Land Rover Discovery Sport has become the benchmark for other SUVs, simply because of the balance in power and comfort it has achieved. With the new Discovery Sport Facelift spotted in Europe, here are a few things we can expect.

Sleeker body

The hefty, forget-me-not shape of the SUV seems to have undergone some serious weight loss, as the spy shots of the new Discovery Sport Facelift show us sleeker headlamps, tail lights, as well as a larger and more prominent grille and bumper.

Posher interiors

The already luxurious Discovery Sport could get an additional touch of Land Rover style if the reports are to be believed. It is speculated that it will be fitted with Land Rover’s signature dual-screen setup. Though this is more of a comfort than a necessity, Land Rover does like spoiling its audience.

Hybrid powertrainTo comply with the stringent international fuel economy norms– CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) – the Discovery Sport Facelift could be fitted with a hybrid powertrain, with its 2.0L inline-4 turbo diesel. This would considerably bump up the power from 177 BHP and 430 Nm of peak torque, though the exact figures are still unknown.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 10:31 am

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.