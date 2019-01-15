Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift spotted in Europe: 3 features you can look forward to in the SUV

Land Rover is an artist when it comes to designing luxury SUVs. And when they say luxury, they mean it in every sense. The Land Rover Discovery Sport has become the benchmark for other SUVs, simply because of the balance in power and comfort it has achieved. With the new Discovery Sport Facelift spotted in Europe, here are a few things we can expect.

The hefty, forget-me-not shape of the SUV seems to have undergone some serious weight loss, as the spy shots of the new Discovery Sport Facelift show us sleeker headlamps, tail lights, as well as a larger and more prominent grille and bumper.

The already luxurious Discovery Sport could get an additional touch of Land Rover style if the reports are to be believed. It is speculated that it will be fitted with Land Rover’s signature dual-screen setup. Though this is more of a comfort than a necessity, Land Rover does like spoiling its audience.

To comply with the stringent international fuel economy norms– CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) – the Discovery Sport Facelift could be fitted with a hybrid powertrain, with its 2.0L inline-4 turbo diesel. This would considerably bump up the power from 177 BHP and 430 Nm of peak torque, though the exact figures are still unknown.