App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lambretta confirms electric scooter debut at Auto Show 2020

The company has not revealed any details about the electric two-wheeler yet. However, it recently unveiled the G325 at EICMA 2019, which is a petrol-powered scooter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the most recognized two-wheeler brands in India, Lambretta is gearing up to make a return in the country. Most famously known for its scooters, the Italian bikemaker is set to re-enter the market with a brand-new, fully electric two-wheeler.

The company has not revealed any details about the electric two-wheeler yet. However, it recently unveiled the G325 at EICMA 2019, which is a petrol-powered scooter. It has a metal monocoque chassis, with interchangeable side panels which are prominent and sportback-like. It also gets the company’s signature slim and minimalistic handlebar section.

It is expected that the company will develop the G325 to make it a fully electric scooter for the Indian market. The company will reveal further details of its upcoming product in February, at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be pitted against the Bajaj Urbanite Chetak and the Ather 450, among others.

Close
It can also be expected that the electric scooter will be priced competitively with its rivals, giving it a price tag around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Lambretta will make its return to the Indian market almost three decades after the Italian bikemaker confirmed its partnership with Lohia Auto.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Auto #Lambretta #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.