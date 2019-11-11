Lambretta confirms electric scooter debut at Auto Show 2020

One of the most recognized two-wheeler brands in India, Lambretta is gearing up to make a return in the country. Most famously known for its scooters, the Italian bikemaker is set to re-enter the market with a brand-new, fully electric two-wheeler.

The company has not revealed any details about the electric two-wheeler yet. However, it recently unveiled the G325 at EICMA 2019, which is a petrol-powered scooter. It has a metal monocoque chassis, with interchangeable side panels which are prominent and sportback-like. It also gets the company’s signature slim and minimalistic handlebar section.

It is expected that the company will develop the G325 to make it a fully electric scooter for the Indian market. The company will reveal further details of its upcoming product in February, at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be pitted against the Bajaj Urbanite Chetak and the Ather 450, among others.