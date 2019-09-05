Lamborghini's angriest bull yet: The hybrid Sian

Italian hypercar manufacturer, Lamborghini, just unleashed the most powerful beast in its stable, the Sian. With a 6.5-litre V12 engine mated to an electric motor, this hybrid supercar is limited to just 63 units worldwide.

The Sian carries forward the elegance of the Aventador and looks like a restyled version of it. However, it differs vastly from its predecessor with the addition of a 48V electric motor to its engine. The Sian carries forward its 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine from the Aventador, which makes 785 PS of maximum power. However, the electric motor boosts this power output, taking the grand total up to 819 PS. The other differentiating thing is that Lamborghini uses supercapacitors in its electric motor, instead of the standard lithium-ion batteries used in other hybrid-tech cars. This makes the Sian the most powerful car in Lamborghini’s lineup yet.

Lamborghini has not only made the Sian fast but also futuristic. It gets special materials in its cabin which are used for active cooling. It also gets temperature-sensitive panels around the exhaust bay which open and close automatically for better heat dissipation.