Lamborghini unveils the Huracan STO, a road-legal race car

At a time when electric vehicles, fuel efficiency and planet-friendliness are the buzzwords, there is clearly still room for an old-school, fire-breathing supercar. If you don't believe us, take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), which is, at heart, a ferocious racing car that you can use on public roads.

Essentially, it's a road-homologated version of the race car that has won the famous 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race thrice. It takes inspiration from some of Lamborghini's other racing models, a fact that becomes instantly clear when you look at it.There are two enormous vents on the hood, and it also has a manually-adjustable rear aerodynamics wing. The windscreen is 20 percent lighter, and its wheels are made of magnesium, to save more weight.

Extensive aerodynamic work has been carried out in the wind tunnel, to make the car slice through the air like the proverbial hot knife; how does a 37 percent increase in airflow efficiency and a massive 53 percent downforce increase (over a previous model known as the Performante) sound?

Speaking of sound, the howl of the engine will raise the hairs at the nape of your neck. Additionally, the suspension, tyres and brakes have all been worked on, to make this a driveable car on the road. Its cabin is full of weight-saving carbon bits - such as the carbon-backed sports seats, door panels and even the floor mats - and can be personalised to a large degree.

The business end of it is the stunning 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine which produces 631 bhp and 57.61 kgm of torque. All that power is transferred to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with multiple driving modes. 100 km/hr comes up in just 3 seconds, and given enough road, the STO will hit a top speed of 310 km/hr.Will you be able to buy one in India? Lamborghini is currently keeping us in suspense about that - but we can only hope.