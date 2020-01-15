App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini to launch Huracan Evo with RWD in India

The Huracan EVO RWD shares its engine with the standard EVO, which is a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lamborghini India is gearing up to showcase the RWD Huracan Evo on January 29. The Italian luxury carmaker recently unveiled this in the international market and is expected to launch the car soon.

The Huracan EVO RWD shares its engine with the standard EVO, which is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. It makes 610 PS of maximum power and 560 Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds.

The car gets Performance Traction Control (P-TCS) to keep the power in check, but still allows for some slip. It is expected to be as nimble and responsive as other Lamborghinis on track, though it will be considerably lighter than the AWD variants.

Lamborghini has reduced the weight by 33 kgs by removing the all-wheel-drive system. It is expected to be priced considerably lower than its other variants, though Lamborghini is yet to make an official price announcement.

Since the AWD Huracan EVO has a price tag of Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom), the company could retail the RWD variant at a lower price point, around Rs 2.91 crore (ex-showroom). Its Spyder trim commands the highest price tag of Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom).

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #Auto #Huracan EVO RWD #Lamborghini #Technology #trends

