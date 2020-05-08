App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini launches the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder for more wind in your hair

The Spyder is the drop-top version of the Huracan Evo RWD. And while all of the best characteristics from the ‘standard’ Evo RWD remain, the fabric roof of the supercar can be hidden in the boot in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even in these tough times when everyone is expected to sit at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and its lockdown consequences, there are things that come along to make us look forward to going out into the sunlight again. This time, it is Lamborghini and the launch of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder.

The Evo Spyder retains even its performance figures as the RWD Coupe with the 5.2-litre V10 churning out 610 Ps of maximum power and 560 Nm of peak torque. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is down 0.2 seconds, though, thanks to the drop-top mechanism which now stands at 3.5 seconds.

The Evo Spyder retains even its performance figures as the RWD Coupe with the 5.2-litre V10 churning out 610 Ps of maximum power and 560 Nm of peak torque. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is down 0.2 seconds, though, thanks to the drop-top mechanism which now stands at 3.5 seconds.

Even though the roof is made of fabric, the car gets a dry weight of 1,509 kg, 120 kg heavier than its coupe counterpart and this is because of the mechanism and the additional bracing for rigidity. Now the RWD can already been differentiated from the all-wheel-drive model thanks to the redesigned front splitter, but the Spyder also gets a new rear diffuser and a twin buttresses above the engine.

The RWD can be further upgraded too by swapping out steel brakes and passive dampers for carbon ceramic ones and electromagnetic dampers along with larger 20 inch rims. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has been launched internationally for a starting price of $2,29,000.

First Published on May 8, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Lamborghini

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.