Lamborghini launches Huracn STO model in India priced at Rs 4.99 crore

PTI
July 15, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Representative image

Italian super sports luxury carmaker Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Huracán STO model, which is inspired by its racing cars, in India priced at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom) with expectations of selling more than ten units this year.

The Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata is a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse''s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO race series.

The car is powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated 640 hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/hr in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h.

Lamborghini said the Huracán STO uses carbon fiber in more than 75 per cent of its exterior panels with complex structures produced as a single component for increased integrity while also reducing weight via less fixing points.

It has a dry weight of 1,339 kg, which is less by 43 kg compared to the Huracán Performante, another lightweight model of the Huracán series.

"It''s a very unique car. Yes, there is a segment in India for this model... We are seeing a lot more opportunities which will come across customers, where they can take the car to track and enjoy it in the track environment," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

Stating that the Huracán STO is not only for the track but customers can also drive and experience it on the road, he added, "It is a product for this segment of customer and we do anticipate that we should bring more than double-digit numbers to the country."

Bullish on the segment, Agarwal said there is a growing trend in India where more and more people are taking their supercars to race tracks in Delhi and Chennai and enjoy these cars in the race track environment.

"We are seeing that there are programs which are being conducted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). There are some private clubs which are organising these programmes. We are also seeing that there are smaller customer groups -- three to four, arranging on their own, hiring these tracks and experiencing these cars," he said.

Moreover, there are new tracks coming up in different parts of India where customers of such cars can have the track experience.

"It does give an opportunity for people to go and experience these cars in extreme conditions," Agarwal said.

Lamborghini said the Huracán STO is also equipped with increased wheel track, stiffer suspension bushing and specific anti-roll bars so as to get the experience of a race car while providing a comfortable road experience.
PTI
