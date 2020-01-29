App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD priced at Rs 3.22 crore launched in India; check details here

The Evo RWD is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 that punches out 610 hp and 560 Nm of peak torque.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Lamborghini Automobili just announced the launch of their latest Huracan, the Evo RWD, in India at an introductory price of Rs 3.22 crore. (Image source: Lamborghini)
On the outside, the Huracan gets Y-shaped electric concept headlamps, a new front bumper, wider air intakes that get vertical fins, a black rear bumper and an F-duct spoiler. (Image source: Lamborghini)
In terms of powertrain, the Evo RWD is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 that punches out 610 hp and 560 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. (Image source: Lamborghini)
Suspension duties are handled double-wishbone independent setup. You also get 19-inch Kari rims as standard and optional 20-inch units too. The Evo RWD gets three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa. The car also gets a specially calibrated traction control system. (Image source: Lamborghini)
On in the inside, the Huracan gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an option between leather and Alcantara upholstery. (Image source: Lamborghini)
Aside from the Huracan Evo RWD, the Huracan also gets two more variants – the Spyder and the AWD – priced at Rs 4.1 crore and Rs 3.73 crore respectively. (Image source: Lamborghini)
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Auto #Lamborghini Automobili #Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD #Technology #trends

