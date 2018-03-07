App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Mar 07, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lamborghini expects India sales to treble over next 3 yrs

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini expects its sales to nearly treble in India over the next 3 years, with its recently launched sports utility vehicle ‘Urus’ bringing in the incremental numbers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini expects its sales to nearly treble in India over the next 3 years, with its recently launched sports utility vehicle ‘Urus’ bringing in the incremental numbers.

The carmaker sold a total of 26 units in India last year. It, however, expects better sales going ahead with Urus - which it introduced in the country in January - priced at around Rs 3 crore.

"In terms of sales, the conservative approach is to double. It would push to be three times for sure with this car (Urus)," Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali told PTI on the sidelines of Geneva Motor Show.

With Urus, orders are expected to double this year in the country, he added.

related news

"Urus will help the Indian market to grow even stronger... The response we are getting in India is really fantastic," Domenicali said.

India is one market which has great potential for growth, he added.

"Super sports car has limits like seasonality and infrastructure but with this car (Urus) forget it," Domenicali said.

In India, Lamborghini also sells models like Aventador and Huracan. The carmaker competes with the likes of Ferrari in the segment with cars priced at Rs 2 crore and above with horse power 400 hp onwards.

Globally, the company sold over 3,800 units in 2017. It is targeting to sell around 7,500 units globally in the next two years.

"2017 was an incredible year for Lamborghini. The brand is getting younger and younger, meeting aspirations of people around the globe," Domenicali said.

tags #Auto #Companies

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC