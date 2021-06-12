Lamborghini almost sold out for the year as easing pandemic spurs spending

Lamborghini Huracan | 325 km/h | Lamborghini is probably one of the most popular names when it comes to luxurious supercars. The Huracan first bebuted in 2017 and came to the Indian scene sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The Huracan gets a sticker of Rs 3.53 core. (Image source: Lamborghini)

As the coronavirus pandemic eases in most parts of the world and people can't wait to make a splash, Lamborghini has said it has already sold out 10 months’ worth of production capacity.

The Italian supercar manufacturer had shut down production in 2020 due to the pandemic and despite that the year proved to be Lamborghini’s second-best ever. The yea 2021, too, is set for strong growth, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the free-spending attitude could be a result of the easing pandemic situation globally. Lamborghini’s deliveries have surged by almost 25 percent during the first quarter, the report said.

Electrification, however, is the name of the game and while enthusiasts continue to pick up gas-guzzling performance cars, most manufacturers are looking to transition towards cleaner mobility.

Lamborghini is part of this list too and is planning investments to the tune of 1.5 billion euros to develop plug-in hybrids by 2024.

“Lamborghini doesn’t want to be the first-mover at all cost. In electrification, we need to choose the right moment, when we think the market is ready and we think we can really be the best,” Winkelmann said.