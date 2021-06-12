MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Lamborghini almost sold out for the year as easing pandemic spurs spending

Electrification, however, is the name of the game and Lamborghini, too, looking to transition towards cleaner mobility but won't be the first to bite the bullet, says CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
Lamborghini Huracan | 325 km/h | Lamborghini is probably one of the most popular names when it comes to luxurious supercars. The Huracan first bebuted in 2017 and came to the Indian scene sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The Huracan gets a sticker of Rs 3.53 core. (Image source: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Huracan | 325 km/h | Lamborghini is probably one of the most popular names when it comes to luxurious supercars. The Huracan first bebuted in 2017 and came to the Indian scene sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The Huracan gets a sticker of Rs 3.53 core. (Image source: Lamborghini)

As the coronavirus pandemic eases in most parts of the world and people can't wait to make a splash, Lamborghini has said it has already sold out 10 months’ worth of production capacity.

The Italian supercar manufacturer had shut down production in 2020 due to the pandemic and despite that the year proved to be Lamborghini’s second-best ever. The yea 2021, too, is set for strong growth, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the free-spending attitude could be a result of the easing pandemic situation globally. Lamborghini’s deliveries have surged by almost 25 percent during the first quarter, the report said.

Electrification, however, is the name of the game and while enthusiasts continue to pick up gas-guzzling performance cars, most manufacturers are looking to transition towards cleaner mobility.

Lamborghini is part of this list too and is planning investments to the tune of 1.5 billion euros to develop plug-in hybrids by 2024.

Close

Related stories

“Lamborghini doesn’t want to be the first-mover at all cost. In electrification, we need to choose the right moment, when we think the market is ready and we think we can really be the best,”  Winkelmann said.

In India, Lamborghini recently launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder starting at a price of Rs 3.54 crore. This brings the total number of guises available in India up to four, including the AWD Coupe and Spyder and the RWD coupe. Urus SUV and the V12 powered Aventador are also available in the country.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Lamborghini #Technology
first published: Jun 12, 2021 01:50 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey