LA Motor Show: Audi showcases RS Q8 SUV with 48V mild hybrid system

Audi recently unveiled its latest offering in the SUV segment at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show. Called the RS Q8, it is the sixth and final model from the German carmaker to join the RS lineup.

Since the RS Q8 is a sportier version of the standard Q8 SUV, it majorly carries forward its aesthetic design. Its octagonal grille is finished in a blacked-out honeycomb mesh, which displays the RS insignia. It is flanked by prominent air dams, while the rear gets connected tail lamps and dual exhaust setup. The car stands on 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, though Audi is also offering optional 23-inch units.

The interiors are equipped with a triple screen dashboard along with Audi’s RS UI. The upholstery is decked with Valcona leather and carbon fibre trim, and the seats are sporty units. Audi has upgraded the SUV with RS-specific adaptive air suspension, standard all-wheel steering and the company’s signature drive select system.

Mechanically, the RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which makes 600 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the four wheels. The company has also added a 48 V mild-hybrid system which gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.