App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LA Motor Show: Audi showcases RS Q8 SUV with 48V mild hybrid system

The interiors are equipped with a triple screen dashboard along with Audi’s RS UI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audi recently unveiled its latest offering in the SUV segment at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show. Called the RS Q8, it is the sixth and final model from the German carmaker to join the RS lineup.

Since the RS Q8 is a sportier version of the standard Q8 SUV, it majorly carries forward its aesthetic design. Its octagonal grille is finished in a blacked-out honeycomb mesh, which displays the RS insignia. It is flanked by prominent air dams, while the rear gets connected tail lamps and dual exhaust setup. The car stands on 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, though Audi is also offering optional 23-inch units.

The interiors are equipped with a triple screen dashboard along with Audi’s RS UI. The upholstery is decked with Valcona leather and carbon fibre trim, and the seats are sporty units. Audi has upgraded the SUV with RS-specific adaptive air suspension, standard all-wheel steering and the company’s signature drive select system.

Close

Mechanically, the RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which makes 600 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the four wheels. The company has also added a 48 V mild-hybrid system which gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

related news

Audi is expected to put the SUV on sale by the first half of 2020 with an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the likes of the BMX X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #RS Q8 #Technology #trends

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.