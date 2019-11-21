App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LA Auto Show: Mercedes Benz launches EQC electric SUV among other AMG models

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the EQC electric SUV with one motor on each axle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the ongoing LA Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz introduced its latest offering in the SUV segment, the EQC electric vehicle. The company also launched the 2021 AMG GLS 63 and the 2021 AMG GLE 63. The launch was followed by the debut of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS luxury SUV in China.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the EQC electric SUV with one motor on each axle. The company states that the rear motor handles the car’s performance, while the front aids in improving efficiency. They make a combined power output of 508 PS of maximum power and 761 Nm of continuous torque. This gives the car a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds.

The company has confirmed that the SUV will get an 80 kWh battery pack which should take 10 hours to fully charge with a 240 V 32 A charger. Mercedes-Benz also states that a 110 kW fast charger would do the same job in 40 minutes. The EQC is expected to be offered in three trim levels, including Progressive, Premium and Advanced.

Mercedes-Benz also launched the AMG GLS 63, which gets a 4-litre, biturbo V8 engine which makes 611 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is assisted with a 48V electrical system that adds 21 PS and 250 Nm to the engine output. All this power is transferred to the wheels via an AMG Speedtronic 9-speed torque which gives the car a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds.

Though the company has not stated any official date of arrival for these SUVs in India, it can be expected that they will be priced higher than their prices abroad. Currently, the EQC retails at $67,900 (Rs 48.75 lakh) for the base trim, while current-gen GLS 63 costs Rs 90.55 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) in India.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #AMG #EQC #GLC #GLS #Mercedes-Benz #SUV

