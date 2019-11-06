Kymco debuts RevoNex all-electric naked sport; to go on sale by 2021

Taiwanese bikemaker Kymco presented its latest offering at the ongoing EICMA 2019, in the form of the RevoNex electric naked motorcycle. It is essentially a naked form of the company’s SuperNex fully-faired electric motorcycle.

The electric naked has a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 200+ km/h. It is equipped with the company’s Electric Full Range Acceleration (EFA) system, which is its version of launch control. The e-bike also gets Kymco’s Active Acoustic Motor (AAM) which combines its sound with the transmission’s mechanical sound to produce an immersive experience.

Since electric motorcycles deliver their entire torque instantly, Kymco is offering the RevoNex with four rider modes. These include Poised, Assertive, Bold and Extreme along with variable traction control.