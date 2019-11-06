App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kymco debuts RevoNex all-electric naked sport; to go on sale by 2021

The electric naked has a 0-100kmph time of 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 200+kmph.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taiwanese bikemaker Kymco presented its latest offering at the ongoing EICMA 2019, in the form of the RevoNex electric naked motorcycle. It is essentially a naked form of the company’s SuperNex fully-faired electric motorcycle.

The electric naked has a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 200+ km/h. It is equipped with the company’s Electric Full Range Acceleration (EFA) system, which is its version of launch control. The e-bike also gets Kymco’s Active Acoustic Motor (AAM) which combines its sound with the transmission’s mechanical sound to produce an immersive experience.

Since electric motorcycles deliver their entire torque instantly, Kymco is offering the RevoNex with four rider modes. These include Poised, Assertive, Bold and Extreme along with variable traction control.

Close
Kymco has also equipped the motorcycle with upside down forks and a monoshock. It gets two discs in the front and a single disc at the back. This is in addition to an aggressive split LED headlamp, a beefy tank which also gets Kymco’s insignia, split seats and an LED taillamp. The company is expected to launch the fully electric motorcycle in the international markets by 2021. Considering the brewing storm of electric vehicles in India, it can be safely assumed that Kymco will eventually introduce the motorcycle to the Indian market.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Auto #Kymco #RevoNex #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.