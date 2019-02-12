Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 05:06 PM IST

KTM tests electric scooter, may launch this year

After Harley Davidson announced their entry in the electric bikes business with the livewire, major motorcycle manufacturers across the world followed suit.

Moneycontrol News
Austrian bike maker KTM seems to be making further steps into the electric vehicles (EV) race after an electric scooter made by it was spotted testing on public roads. Although there is almost no information about the potential e-scooter being developed by KTM, there are certain safe guesses that can be made.

Considering it is a KTM we could expect it to be a segment-leader, or at least feature some unique aspects. From their test mule, it is apparent that the scooter sports a fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a rear-mounted battery pack. The front tire could be more significant than the rear, indicating a sporty riding posture.

After Harley Davidson announced their entry in the electric bikes business with the Livewire, major motorcycle manufacturers across the world followed suit.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali even announced that the Italian superbike maker would venture in the e-bikes business shortly. He was also spotted riding a Hypermotard, which was altered to encompass a Zero FX electric powertrain.

However, this is not the first time KTM has ventured in the world of electric vehicles. The E-Speed was showcased six years ago at the Tokyo Motor Show, which was well-received by the audience.

It was presented as a zero-emission e-scooter, powered by a motor that made 15 PS of power and 36 Nm of torque.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:06 pm

