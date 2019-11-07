KTM showcases race-ready 890 Duke R at EICMA 2019

That a racier version of the 790 Duke was in the works was well known and KTM showcased this in the new 890 Duke R at the ongoing EICMA show as well. Surprisingly, KTM also decided to give us a bigger engine.

KTM calls this new bike the 'Super Scalpel' and that is not an inappropriate moniker at all. There are a list of changes to the bike that make it even more agile than the already sharp 790 Duke.

In terms of styling, there is not much to differentiate the 890 from the 790. The handlebars, however, have been lowered and flattened, and the footpegs have been set higher and a little more backwards. Seat height has been increased to 840 mm and all of this results in a more aggressive riding position.

Mechanically, the 890 gets the 790's LC8 parallel-twin engine. But KTM has bored and stroked it to find 890cc's churning out 121 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm and 7,750 rpm respectively. This is up from the 790s 105 PS/89 Nm performance numbers.

Because of the higher revs, there is also a new balancer shaft to reduce vibrations. In addition to this, the six-speed gearbox gets a reverse race-shift feature which means you shift down to shift up.

The front fork is now a fully adjustable WP Apex unit with split-function damping. The rear mono-shock too is adjustable with a hydraulic preload adjuster. Braking comes via two 320 mm disc stopped by Brembo Stylema calipers.

Electronics too are top-drawer, with an inertial measurement unit for switchable ABS, nine-level traction control, anti-wheelie and a bi-directional quick-shifter.