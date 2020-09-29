KTM RC series get new paint schemes; prices remain unchanged

The KTM RC series of sportbikes have been in India for a while now and while its naked siblings, the Duke series have received updates in the 250 and 390 range, all of the RCs pretty much remained the same.

This time again, KTM has brought us some new paint options. The entire line-up of the RC bikes, the 125, 200 and the 390 get new colours and decals for the new cycle, but the engine and other components all remain the same.

The KTM RC is the sportiest bike in these segments however and have been since they were first introduced here. With proper race bike stance and abilities, it is one the most aggressive looking in the segments. This new stickers, however, have taken some of that impact away. While the old decals sported stripes, the new ones focus on the name.

The bikes still sports the same trellis frame and basic design that they were introduced with. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 125cc engine churning out 14 PS/12 Nm. The RC 200 sports a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine capable of 25 PS/19 Nm and the RC 390’s 373.5cc single-cylinder engine churns out 43 PS/37 Nm.

Pricing for the bikes have not changed and the RC 125 is still available Rs 1.59 lakh, while the RC 200 and the RC 390 are priced at Rs 2.01 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh, respectively.

*All prices, ex-showroom