you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM launches 790 Duke at Rs 8.64 lakh - here are its specifications

The middleweight sport-naked has a BSIV engine with only 100 units present in the country now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The much-anticipated 790 Duke has been launched by KTM in India today. Taking the mantle of the Austrian automobile manufacturing company’s flagship motorcycle, the 790 Duke has a price tag of Rs 8.64 lakh.

The middleweight sport-naked has a BSIV engine with only 100 units present in the country now. KTM is bringing the motorcycle in India via the CKD route. With its launch, the motorcycle became KTM’s new flagship model in the country.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 799CC, parallel-twin cylinder engine which makes 105BHP of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. It gets a pair of non-adjustable USD forks in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock, both of which are sourced from WP. It also gets a full-TFT display.

Electronic rider aids include Bosch Cornering ABS with a switchable Supermoto mode, lean-angle-sensing traction control, launch control, a bi-directional quickshifter and four riding modes, which include Rain, Sport, Track and Custom.

The 790 Duke will be pitted against the Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and Street Triple S among others. Currently, the motorcycle is available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Surat, Guwahati, and Chennai, but the company has announced its plans to make the motorcycle available in over 30 cities by April 2020.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #790 Duke #Auto #KTM #Technology #trends

