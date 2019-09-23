KTM launches 790 Duke at Rs 8.64 lakh - here are its specifications

The much-anticipated 790 Duke has been launched by KTM in India today. Taking the mantle of the Austrian automobile manufacturing company’s flagship motorcycle, the 790 Duke has a price tag of Rs 8.64 lakh.

The middleweight sport-naked has a BSIV engine with only 100 units present in the country now. KTM is bringing the motorcycle in India via the CKD route. With its launch, the motorcycle became KTM’s new flagship model in the country.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 799CC, parallel-twin cylinder engine which makes 105BHP of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. It gets a pair of non-adjustable USD forks in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock, both of which are sourced from WP. It also gets a full-TFT display.

Electronic rider aids include Bosch Cornering ABS with a switchable Supermoto mode, lean-angle-sensing traction control, launch control, a bi-directional quickshifter and four riding modes, which include Rain, Sport, Track and Custom.