Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM Duke 790 R spotted in production guise

A sportier version of the motorcycle was spotted with an ‘R’ badging, which suggests a mechanically upgraded version of the Duke 790.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

KTM launched the Duke 790 in India a while ago, which became the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer’s new flagship in India. With that out of the way, the company seems to be gearing up to upgrade the Duke 790.

A sportier version of the motorcycle was spotted with an ‘R’ badging, which suggests a mechanically upgraded version of the Duke 790. The motorcycle was spotted in a production-ready guise which suggests a launch might be around the corner. The frame was also painted white, to differentiate it from the standard motorcycle’s black frame.

The motorcycle was also spotted with Michelin Power Cup tyres which replace the standard Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres, along with billet triple clamps, an adjustable WP Apex Pro suspension setup and adjustable rearsets. The brake callipers have also been replaced with Brembo Stylema units.

KTM has not made any official announcement about the development or launch of the motorcycle. However, the test mule was spotted with additional sensors on the exhaust headers, apart from the standard O2 measuring sensors. These sensors suggest that the company is testing different engine maps and states of tune to determine the perfect balance between power and lesser carbon emissions.

The company could launch the 890 Duke, which is essentially a more powerful Duke 790. However, it could also launch the sportier Duke 790 R. KTM has not confirmed the arrival of a new motorcycle yet, so no news can be expected until EICMA 2019.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Auto #Duke 790 R #KTM #Technology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.