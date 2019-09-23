KTM Duke 790 launched in India at Rs 8.63 lakh

KTM, the Austrian off-road bike specialist partly owned by Bajaj Auto, has launched the Duke 790, its priciest motorcycle in India, at Rs 8.63 lakh.

The Duke 790 will be assembled at Bajaj Auto's Chakan factory near Pune and will be sold through a select set of dealerships to begin with.

The bike does not have many competitors in the 800cc space with the exception of Suzuki GSX 750, Harley Davidson Street 750, Ducati Monster and Tiger XC800.

With a claimed market share of 34 percent in India, KTM is the biggest brand in the premium biking space.

The latest launch is powered by a liquid cooled 799 cc, two-cylinder, four-stroke engine that generates peak power of 105hp and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike weighs nearly 170 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The bike will come with four riding modes - rain, street, sport and track.

It will be sold through select outlets in nine cities before being expanded to 30 cities by April 2020. Over the past seven years, Bajaj Auto has set up 460 showrooms in more than 360 towns.

Sumeet Narang, President (Pro Biking) – Bajaj Auto, said, "The super-premium motorcycle segment in India has been picking steam over the last few years, backed by a growing performance biking culture. With 790 Duke we present out best and most unique offering."

According to Narang, the super-premium bike segment, which sells 800 cc and above, clocks 7,500 units a year. KTM did not disclose volumes targeted for the Duke 790.

The last financial year saw KTM volumes go up to 50,000 units (up from 46,000 in FY18) in India, surpassing the US market, to become the largest market in the world. Some more launches are planned by the company over the course of one year including the launch of Adventure 390.

"The 200 cc-390 cc is where we would be focussing for the next one year and strengthen our portfolio," added Narang.

The Duke 790 is the first new model launch by KTM since November 2018 when it launched the Duke 125. It is also the eight model overall by KTM in India.

The Bajaj-KTM alliance has been the most successful automotive partnerships in recent times preceded only by the Indo-Japanese partnership of Hero and Honda.

Through Bajaj the Austrian bike maker pushed for newer markets in South East Asia, India and the Far-East. Bajaj, in return, has benefited from the research and development activities of KTM.