App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM Duke 790 launch next month: Specifications, expected price

The Duke 790 is powered by a 799CC parallel twin engine, which has a firing angle of 315 degrees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bajaj owned Austrian motorcycle maker KTM is gearing up for the launch of their super-naked motorcycle next month. The Duke 790. Taking the role of KTM’s flagship motorcycle, the Duke 790 will be the most powerful offering of the company in India.

207290_KTM 790 DUKE MY 2018

Coming to the country via Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, it will be assembled at KTM’s Chakan factory. While the bike is yet to hit the streets, KTM has already begun accepting bookings at select dealerships across India. Considering it is a CKD motorcycle with many localised parts, it is expected that its price tag will be lower than others in its segment.

The Duke 790 is powered by a 799CC parallel twin engine, which has a firing angle of 315 degrees. This helps the bike get a stronger low end as well as constant mid-range torque. It makes 103.5BHP of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. This makes the Duke 790 one of the torquiest bikes in its segment. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch.

related news

211371_KTM KTM 790 DUKE Engine Together MY 2018

It is built around KTM’s trusted Trellis frame, with 43mm USD from WP doing duty in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Lights on both ends are LED, as well as the DRLs. The bike also has a TFT colour instrument console which supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.  The bike also has a high mounted exhaust to complete its streetfighter look.

214989_KTM 790 DUKE Stripped 90 Right MY 2018

The bike stops with two-disc brakes in the front and one at the back, while ABS will be offered as standard. It also gets traction control and riding modes, which vary the output power according to road conditions.

The bike is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). However, considering its localisation, KTM could place the price tag even lower. The Duke 790 will be launched in India in the coming months.

Image Source
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Auto #Duke 790 #KTM #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019 | 'Will Open the Batting in All Games This Season': Rohit

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.