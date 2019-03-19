KTM Duke 790 launch next month: Specifications, expected price

Bajaj owned Austrian motorcycle maker KTM is gearing up for the launch of their super-naked motorcycle next month. The Duke 790. Taking the role of KTM’s flagship motorcycle, the Duke 790 will be the most powerful offering of the company in India.

Coming to the country via Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, it will be assembled at KTM’s Chakan factory. While the bike is yet to hit the streets, KTM has already begun accepting bookings at select dealerships across India. Considering it is a CKD motorcycle with many localised parts, it is expected that its price tag will be lower than others in its segment.

The Duke 790 is powered by a 799CC parallel twin engine, which has a firing angle of 315 degrees. This helps the bike get a stronger low end as well as constant mid-range torque. It makes 103.5BHP of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. This makes the Duke 790 one of the torquiest bikes in its segment. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch.

It is built around KTM’s trusted Trellis frame, with 43mm USD from WP doing duty in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Lights on both ends are LED, as well as the DRLs. The bike also has a TFT colour instrument console which supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The bike also has a high mounted exhaust to complete its streetfighter look.

The bike stops with two-disc brakes in the front and one at the back, while ABS will be offered as standard. It also gets traction control and riding modes, which vary the output power according to road conditions.

The bike is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). However, considering its localisation, KTM could place the price tag even lower. The Duke 790 will be launched in India in the coming months.