KTM Duke 125 to debut in India next month, will be costliest 125cc bike in the market

Having bolstered its presence in the country with the Duke 200 and Duke 390, KTM is reportedly considering introduction of the Duke 125 in the Indian market.

The Duke 125 is the smallest variant in KTM's Duke range. While Duke 125 is manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant, it is primarily exported to the European market.

Reports suggest that KTM is planning to launch the Duke 125 in India as early as next month.

KTM's idea was that the Indian market for 125cc bikes is a commuter market and the Duke 125 would not fit the profile, not only in terms of the segment, but also the price point.

The youngest Duke shares almost all of its components and styling with its 390 sibling. It employs the same styling, minus the decals and stickering, the same full colour TFT dash, upside down WP suspension, dual channel ABS and even the headlamp design. All of those costs add up.

To launch the bike in India, KTM may have to make some drastic changes. For example, KTM could go with the older styling package from the Duke 200 range and instead of ABS, switch to the combi-braking system while still complying with the upcoming safety norms in India. This will however still place the bike's price point at above Rs 1 lakh.

However, the Duke 125's engine is something to talk about too. While it is a 125cc mill, it produces power on par with most 150cc bikes in India.

The liquid-cooled single cylinder churns out 15 PS of power and 12 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This would make it the best performing 125cc bike in India with no real competition in the segment.

It remains to be seen what the official prices will be and whether it will do well in our market. What is certain, is that the most powerful 125cc bike will also be the most expensive.