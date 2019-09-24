App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM confirms BSVI compliant 790 Duke launch next year

The BSVI-compliant 790 Duke could be at least Rs 50,000 costlier than the current-gen motorcycle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

At the launch of the 790 Duke in India, KTM officially announced that it will be launching the BSVI-compliant version of the motorcycle by January or February next year. The motorcycle is expected to get an increased price tag after the update.

The BSVI-compliant 790 Duke could be at least Rs 50,000 costlier than the current-gen motorcycle. It could also feature minimalistic aesthetic changes such as new graphics or a new paint scheme. It is still unclear if the engine performance will be affected negatively.

Currently, the motorcycle is equipped with a 799cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 104.6PS of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a 14-litre fuel tank. It also gets a full-LED headlamp setup and full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

Close

Electronic rider aids include rider modes (Sport, Street, Rain, Track), traction control, launch control, anti-wheelie and cornering ABS with Supermoto mode. Currently, KTM has brought only 100 units to the country, with more coming in via the CKD route.

KTM has pitted the 790 Duke against the Triumph Street Triple S, Ducati Monster 797, Suzuki GSX-S750 Yamaha MT-09 and the Kawasaki Z900, among others.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #790 Duke #Auto #BSVI #KTM #Technology #trends

