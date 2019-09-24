KTM confirms BSVI compliant 790 Duke launch next year

The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

At the launch of the 790 Duke in India, KTM officially announced that it will be launching the BSVI-compliant version of the motorcycle by January or February next year. The motorcycle is expected to get an increased price tag after the update.

The BSVI-compliant 790 Duke could be at least Rs 50,000 costlier than the current-gen motorcycle. It could also feature minimalistic aesthetic changes such as new graphics or a new paint scheme. It is still unclear if the engine performance will be affected negatively.

Currently, the motorcycle is equipped with a 799cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 104.6PS of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a 14-litre fuel tank. It also gets a full-LED headlamp setup and full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

Electronic rider aids include rider modes (Sport, Street, Rain, Track), traction control, launch control, anti-wheelie and cornering ABS with Supermoto mode. Currently, KTM has brought only 100 units to the country, with more coming in via the CKD route.