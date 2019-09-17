App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM confirms 790 Duke launch date in India - here's what it will cost

The bike will be imported in a single piece from its home country, Austria.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After much anticipation and testing, KTM has officially announced the launch date of its latest offering in the Indian market, the 790 Duke. While the motorcycle is built in Austria, it will be brought to India via CBU route.

The motorcycle is expected to have an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 8.5 lakh. The reason for its higher-than-usual price tag is because it will be imported in a single piece from its home country.

KTM has equipped the 790 Duke with a 799CC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It makes 105PS of maximum power and 86Nm of peak torque. It has a dry weight of 169kg, with an all-LED light setup as well as a coloured TFT screen.

Close

Electronic rider aids include four rider modes including Sport, Street, Rain, Track, traction control and cornering ABS with supermoto mode. It is built on a trellis frame with WP-sourced 43mm open cartridge forks in the front and a 12-stage preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.  Braking duties are handled by two 300mm discs in the front and a 240mm disc at the back.

KTM dealers across the country have begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle with a token amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, as per the dealership. The motorcycle will be launched on September 23, while the deliveries are expected to begin by November.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:21 am

