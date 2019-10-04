KTM Adv 390 spotted: Launch soon expected

KTM recently launched its flagship motorcycle in India, the 790 Duke. While the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has not announced an official date, its next offering the 390 Adventure was recently spotted again in India.

As per a report in Rushlane, the motorcycle was spotted under heavy camouflage. It was also spotted with saddlebags and a top box, indicating its off-road and touring capabilities. However, even under its heavy camouflage it bore a striking resemblance to the current-gen 390 Duke which is on sale in India.

The new motorcycle is expected to carry forward the same 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which currently powers the 390 Duke. It makes 43 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, it is expected that KTM will retune the engine to suit the new motorcycle’s off-roading abilities better.

KTM has equipped the 390 Adv with a 19-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch wheel at the back. Both wheels are expected to be shod with dual-purpose tires sourced from Continental. These will help the rider maintain grip in on-road as well as off-road conditions.