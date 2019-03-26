KTM 790 Adventure may launch in India during festive season

The KTM 790 Duke is rumoured to be launched in India early next month and while we are waiting with bated breath for that, reports are now floating in that the KTM 790 Adventure is also getting ready to ride on Indian shores.

Now, while the reports are suggesting a launch during this year's festive season, this could also mean that the 390 Adventure could be put on the back burner for now.

The KTM 790 Adventure is the ADV variant of the 790 Duke. Just like the 790 Duke, the Adventure is powered by KTM's newest LC8c 799cc parallel-twin engine. The motor produces 95 PS of power and 88 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Of course, this comes with an optional quickshifter for clutchless gear shifts.

In terms of design, the Adventure is styled very similarly to its bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Adventure. A tall stance with a split headlamp unit and tall flyscreen all make their way down to the 790. It gets WP upside-down forks similar to the 790 Duke but with travel of up to 200 mm of travel as well as a WP rear monoshock. Also with 200 mm of travel.

The international 790 Adventure also benefits from a lot of rider tech like cornering ABS, traction control, rides modes including a rally mode. Cruise control is an optional extra that can be activated at the dealership.

Now just like the 790 Duke, the Adventure will be brought to India via the CKD route. This means mechanicals will be imported, while parts such as the levers and panels could be sourced locally.