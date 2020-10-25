KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto 800MT test mule spied in China

Chinese manufacturer CFMoto’s latest project has just been spotted testing, and if looks were anything to go by, we’d say it’s an Africa Tiger Twin with the heart of a KTM.

On a more serious note, the company is in the process of testing the CFMoto 800MT, an ADV-tourer that is based on the KTM 790 Adventure. This is apparent from the KTM engine that is bolted on in the centre of the bike.

The design, even though heavily camouflaged, brings out a sense of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Honda Africa Twin. The headlamp, for instance, bears a striking resemblance to the Tiger, while the overall stance of the bike is reminiscent of the Africa Twin.

There is not much to say about the bike at this point, however, the images tell us that it will get a big instrument cluster and wire-spoked rims with dual-purpose tyres. The fuel tank is high and the handlebars higher still which could mean a very comfortable riding position, something you expect from ADVs.

Powering the 800MT seems to be KTM’s 799cc parallel-twin engine that produces 95.1 PS of power and 88 Nm of peak torque. Of course, the 800MT’s motor should be tweaked slightly differently. 6-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter should come standard too.

The CFMoto 800MT is scheduled to launch sometime in 2021. The bike should be making its way to India as well, but that could take some time seeing as how the company’s India lineup has yet to be updated to the current emission norms.