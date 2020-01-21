KTM 390 Adventure launches at Rs 2.99 lakh in India

India was looking forward to the KTM 390 Adventure - a bike rumoured to be in the works for a long time. KTM unveiled the baby ADV at India Bike Week in December 2019, and we now have a price for it.

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the Duke 390 and is inspired from the KTM's Dakar rally bikes. The India-spec model misses out on adjustable front forks but suspension travel is 170 mm upfront.

The rear monoshock, too, gets 177 mm of travel and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The bike has dual-purpose Metzeller Tourance tyres for better grip off-road.

The engine is the same as the one that does duty on the Duke 390, a 373.2cc single that churns out 43 hp of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. All of this is mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike also gets a larger 14.5-litre fuel tank for longer stretches on the road.

The 390 Adventure also gets some first-in-class features.

The electronic aids that KTM offers on this bike were initially left for bikes in the superbike or litre-class category but have since trickled down to mid-performance bikes.

The 390 Adventure gets lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and off-road ABS. All of this is switchable. The bike also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter for clutchless gear changes.

Instrumentation, like the 390 Duke, is a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. Turn-by-turn navigation is available as an option on the ADV.

The bike, unlike most bikes in this price segment, gets an adjustable fly-screen. The footpegs too, get a toothed design for better grip in the dirt and while standing up. There is also a 12v power socket for different charging necessities.