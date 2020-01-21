App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 390 Adventure launches at Rs 2.99 lakh in India

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the Duke 390 and is inspired from the KTM's Dakar rally bikes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India was looking forward to the KTM 390 Adventure - a bike rumoured to be in the works for a long time. KTM unveiled the baby ADV at India Bike Week in December 2019, and we now have a price for it.

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the Duke 390 and is inspired from the KTM's Dakar rally bikes. The India-spec model misses out on adjustable front forks but suspension travel is 170 mm upfront.

The rear monoshock, too, gets 177 mm of travel and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The bike has dual-purpose Metzeller Tourance tyres for better grip off-road.

The engine is the same as the one that does duty on the Duke 390, a 373.2cc single that churns out 43 hp of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. All of this is mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike also gets a larger 14.5-litre fuel tank for longer stretches on the road.



390 right side white

The 390 Adventure also gets some first-in-class features.

The electronic aids that KTM offers on this bike were initially left for bikes in the superbike or litre-class category but have since trickled down to mid-performance bikes.

The 390 Adventure gets lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and off-road ABS. All of this is switchable. The bike also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter for clutchless gear changes.

Instrumentation, like the 390 Duke, is a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. Turn-by-turn navigation is available as an option on the ADV.

The bike, unlike most bikes in this price segment, gets an adjustable fly-screen. The footpegs too, get a toothed design for better grip in the dirt and while standing up. There is also a 12v power socket for different charging necessities.

390 right side

The 390 Adventure has been launched at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the bike have started and it goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which has been slightly updated very recently and the BMW G310 GS.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #KTM 390 Adventure #Technology #trends

