KTM 250 Duke gets the 390’s LED headlamp for a hike of just Rs 4,000

KTM has launched the 2020 250 Duke and with it comes an update that we really missed when it first launched.

KTM has updated the 250 Duke with the LED headlamp from the more expensive 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. This of course, comes with a minor bump up in price as well.

The older 250 Duke used a single halogen headlamp unit while the new one gets split LEDs. This makes the 250 even more indistinguishable from the 390 Duke, however the instrument cluster remains the orange LCD panel and not the full-colour TFT display from the bigger bikes.

Apart from this, no changes have been made to the bike. The 250 Duke continues to be powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder that produces 30 PS and 24 Nm. KTM did upgrade the bike a little alongside the BS-VI update, including the addition of switchable dual-channel ABS and a one-touch-start system.

The new KTM 250 Duke is now priced at Rs 2.09 lakh which is just about Rs 4,000 more for the new headlamp unit. The KTM 250 Duke still leads as the most powerful bike in the 250cc segment.