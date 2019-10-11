KTM 250 Adventure spotted tested in India

Soon after launching its latest flagship, the 790 Duke in India, KTM is gearing up to enter the quarter-litre adventure segment. As per online reports, a heavily camouflaged prototype of KTM’s 250 Adventure was recently spotted testing in India.

Zigwheels reports that the motorcycle was seen with a halogen headlight unit. It was also spotted with a non-adjustable USD fork, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels and a luggage rack. The riding position also seemed more upright than the 250 Duke.

KTM has equipped the motorcycle with a reworked exhaust system, which suggests that the motorcycle will be BSVI compliant. It also gets a TFT display, which could mean that the 250 Adventure will support Bluetooth connectivity, courtesy of the 390 Duke.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to be powered by a reworked 249cc single-cylinder engine sourced from 250 Duke. Currently, the engine makes 29.1 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, KTM is expected to retune the engine to better suit the adventure motorcycle.