Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 250 Adventure spotted tested in India

KTM has equipped the motorcycle with a reworked exhaust system, which suggests that the motorcycle will be BSVI compliant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Soon after launching its latest flagship, the 790 Duke in India, KTM is gearing up to enter the quarter-litre adventure segment. As per online reports, a heavily camouflaged prototype of KTM’s 250 Adventure was recently spotted testing in India.

Zigwheels reports that the motorcycle was seen with a halogen headlight unit. It was also spotted with a non-adjustable USD fork, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels and a luggage rack. The riding position also seemed more upright than the 250 Duke.

KTM has equipped the motorcycle with a reworked exhaust system, which suggests that the motorcycle will be BSVI compliant. It also gets a TFT display, which could mean that the 250 Adventure will support Bluetooth connectivity, courtesy of the 390 Duke.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to be powered by a reworked 249cc single-cylinder engine sourced from 250 Duke. Currently, the engine makes 29.1 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, KTM is expected to retune the engine to better suit the adventure motorcycle.

The motorcycle was spotted for the first time in India, indicating that the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer will showcase it at the 2020 EICMA motor show. The official details of the motorcycle have not been announced yet, but KTM is expected to launch the 390 ADV in India with a price tag around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The 250 Adventure should cost a little less than that.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #250 Adventure #Auto #KTM #Technology #trends

