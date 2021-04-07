KTM 1290 Super Duke RR limited edition unveiled; gets power-to-weight ratio of 1:1

KTM has just unveiled very limited edition 1290 Super Duke RR, but what’s special about this bike is that for every HosePower it makes, the engine needs to push just one kg of weight.

The brand is known for making some of the most outlandish bikes with some very polarising designs. You either love it or hate it. To add to this, the 1290 Super Duke RR also weighs about as much as a feather.

In essence, the RR uses the same 1,301cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R. This produces 180 HP of maximum power and 140 Nm of torque. What makes this special however, is that the RR weighs just 180 kg and this means a power-to-weight ratio of just 1:1.

To achieve this kind of a figure, KTM had use a lot of carbon fibre. For example, the sub frame is made completely of the material and weighs just about 850 grams. The triple clamp also uses lighter elements allowing for a savings of 350 grams and the wheels have been replaced with forged aluminium for a savings of 1.5 kg.

KTM has also added two new riding modes to the Super Duke RR - Track and Performance. With this, riders can adjust rear-wheel slip, launch control, throttle response and even Motor slip regulation.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is going to be limited to just 500 units and will open up to European customers on April 8. As for pricing, expect a significant markup from the standard 1290 Super Duke R.