English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

KTM 1290 Super Duke RR limited edition unveiled; gets power-to-weight ratio of 1:1

The RR uses the same 1,301cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R. This produces 180 HP of maximum power and 140 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

KTM has just unveiled very limited edition 1290 Super Duke RR, but what’s special about this bike is that for every HosePower it makes, the engine needs to push just one kg of weight.

The brand is known for making some of the most outlandish bikes with some very polarising designs. You either love it or hate it. To add to this, the 1290 Super Duke RR also weighs about as much as a feather.

In essence, the RR uses the same 1,301cc V-twin engine as the 1290 Super Duke R. This produces 180 HP of maximum power and 140 Nm of torque. What makes this special however, is that the RR weighs just 180 kg and this means a power-to-weight ratio of just 1:1.

To achieve this kind of a figure, KTM had use a lot of carbon fibre. For example, the sub frame is made completely of the material and weighs just about 850 grams. The triple clamp also uses lighter elements allowing for a savings of 350 grams and the wheels have been replaced with forged aluminium for a savings of 1.5 kg.

KTM has also added two new riding modes to the Super Duke RR - Track and Performance. With this, riders can adjust rear-wheel slip, launch control, throttle response and even Motor slip regulation.

Close
The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is going to be limited to just 500 units and will open up to European customers on April 8. As for pricing, expect a significant markup from the standard 1290 Super Duke R.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #KTM #KTM 1290 Super Duke RR #Technology
first published: Apr 7, 2021 06:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.