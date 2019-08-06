'Kitna deti hai?': Anand Mahindra's epic reply to Twitter user's question about electric hypercar Battista

Anand Mahindra recently debuted his company in the electric vehicles race, after he unveiled the all-electric hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista. The car is the first all-electric car from the Italian manufacturer’s stable after being taken over by Mahindra and Mahindra.



For those of you who asked for a better view of the car. This white #Battista is on display at the @PininfarinaSpA site. The blue was my favourite but I now think the white is even more stunning.. Watch when you have a leisurely couple of minutes... Don’t fast forward. Savour it! pic.twitter.com/1iH5yt8oTk

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2019



Sir, kitna deti hai?

— Highly Placed Source (@vox_assamanipur) March 6, 2019