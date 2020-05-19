App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia unveils Picanto hatchback in South Korea: India launch likely?

The new-gen Picanto hatchback just debuted in South Korea. The car is known as Morning in that market, but Kia had already showcased it at the time of launching the brand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Korean auto company Kia has had a fairly decent run in the Indian market and, within the first year of operations, managed to reach the top-selling car brands list with the Kia Seltos. With this kind of success, the company is definitely looking to scale up their portfolio.

The Picanto is based on the i10 that was sold in international markets and in India, it will be smaller than both the Grand i10 as well as the Grand i10 Nios. In terms of design, the new Picanto gets Kia’s traditional tiger-nose grille with chrome accents and flanked by LED projector headlamps and DRLs. The rear too gets LED elements with a new bumper that features a faux diffuser and, again, chrome accents.

The Picanto is a small car and as such, is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine producing 76 PS of power. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Interiors feature a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity for upto to phones at a time and various other features.

Kia has not officially announced an India debut of the Kia Picanto, but considering the Korean car company’s success in the Indian market, the car could definitely be on the cars. Kia had just launched the Carnival MPV in February, just a little over a month from when the lockdown came into place. With this company is already ready for the launch of their compact SUV, the Sonet, which is expected to be somewhere in August-September.

First Published on May 19, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Kia Picanto #Technology

