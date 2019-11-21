Kia 2021 Seltos unveiled at LA Motor Show

The midsize SUV retains its signature Tiger Nose grille, elongated DRL strips, jewel-like LED headlamps and the ice cube-shaped LED fog lamps.
Korean carmaker Kia recently took the covers off the new Seltos SUV at the ongoing LA Auto Show. The US-spec Seltos features aesthetic and mechanical updates and is expected to be launched by 2021.
The midsize SUV retains its signature Tiger Nose grille, elongated DRL strips, jewel-like LED headlamps and the ice cube-shaped LED fog lamps. It gets a new front splitter, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and additional body cladding. The rear-end sees a set of split-LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip, a slightly reworked rear bumper and a revised splitter.
Kia has updated the car’s interiors with a fresh design, as well as a new touchscreen infotainment and speedometer units. It also gets physical buttons for the infotainment system’s shortcut functions, as opposed to the touch-based buttons found in the current-gen Seltos.
The car also gets Kia’s UVO connected car technology, cruise control, single-zone climate control, a head-up display, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, rear sunblinds, wireless phone charger and a sunroof, among other features.
Kia is offering the Seltos with two petrol engines in the international market. It includes a 1.6-litre, T-GDI engine which makes 177PS of maximum power and 265Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 2-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 150PS and 180Nm. The former is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox while the latter gets a CVT unit.Since Kia has recently launched the Seltos in India, it is unlikely that an update will arrive soon. However, the international-spec SUV gives us an idea of what to expect from Kia when the Korean carmaker decides to update the Indian Seltos.