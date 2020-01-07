App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia to launch the QYI sub four-metre SUV in second half of 2020

The company is expected to borrow the SUV’s underpinnings from the Hyundai Venue, along with its engine options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors India recently confirmed the arrival of its third product. Dubbed the QYI, the Korean carmaker will launch the sub-4m SUV in the second half of 2020.

The company is expected to borrow the SUV’s underpinnings from the Hyundai Venue along with its engine options such as the 1.2-litre Kappa engine which makes 83 PS of maximum power mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 125 PS making 1-litre T-GDI petrol unit which will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Diesel options are expected to include a 1.5-litre CRDI motor from the Seltos.

Currently, the car is known as the Kia QYI and is expected to get the starkly contrasting styling from the Hyundai Venue. It should get the company’s signature tiger-nose honeycomb mesh grille which will be flanked by projector headlamps. It could also get split tail lamps and a number plate housing in the rear bumper.

Kia should borrow some interior elements from the Venue such as its touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, UVO connected car technology, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, climate control and keyless entry with push-button start.

The QYI should be priced at par with the Hyundai Venue, which should give it a base price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #QYI #Technology #trends

