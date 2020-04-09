Kia Telluride SUV bags World Car of the Year Award 2020

The World Car Awards is a grand occasion, usually attended by everyone — — from nominated car manufacturers to jury members — at the New York Auto Show. This year, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns across the globe, the show had to be cancelled. Announcement of the winners was done via a livestream.

Bagging the top prize this year is the Kia Telluride, a full-size, 3-row SUV. The car was chosen from a list of 29 other vehicles by a panel of 86 auto journalists from 24 countries. The Telluride had earlier already won the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. The other two names in the top-three finalists vying for the WCOTY award was the Mazda 3 and the Mazda CX-30.

To make things even better for Kia, the Kia Soul EV won the World Urban Car of the Year award beating the Mini Cooper electric and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Commenting on the win, Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Kia Motors Corporation, said, “Everyone at Kia is truly honored to receive not just one, but two awards from the World Car of the Year judging panel.”

“This is one of the hardest-fought competitions in the global automotive industry, proving that the Telluride and Soul EV are both truly outstanding vehicles. These accolades are testament to the talents and efforts of a worldwide team, who all strive to create desirable, high-quality and practical cars that drivers love,” he said.

The Performance Car of the Year award went to the Porsche Taycan, which also managed to pick up the World Luxury Car of the Year award.