App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia teases 2021 K5 Optima Sedan ahead of December debut

The car will be pitted against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors recently made its debut in India with the launch of the Seltos . The SUV did pretty well for itself and now, the company is also working on the Grand Carnival MPV that is slated to be the next product in India. Amidst this, the Korean carmaker teased the 2021 K5 Optima sedan ahead of its international debut in December 2019.

The car will be pitted against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra among others. It is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, which will be held in Greater Noida. The teaser reveals the sedan’s sleek coupe-like design. Its tiger-nose grille is wider and sleeker and merges on the LED headlamps. Each of the headlamps gets a DRL which is shaped like the number 2.

Kia has decked the interior with Seltos-inspired hardware. It gets a steering wheel, instrument cluster and a horizontally stacked floating infotainment system which bears resemblance to the SUV. It also gets a rotary gear selector, as well as individual armrests for both the occupants.

Close

The K5 Optima is expected to be equipped with the company’s UVO connected car technology along with phone app connectivity, cruise control, a premium sound system, a head-up display, ventilated seats, wireless phone charger and drive modes, among others.

related news

Kia could offer the K5 Optima with a 1.6-litre CRDI engine which makes 136 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2-litre T-GDI petrol unit which makes 238 PS and 353 Nm. The diesel unit should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT while the petrol motor could be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox only.

More details will come to light at the 2020 Auto Expo while a production-spec model is expected to be ready by the end of 2019. Since the car has not been previously launched in India, it is expected to be priced competitively to its rivals in the market.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Auto #K5 Optima #Kia #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.