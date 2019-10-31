Kia teases 2021 K5 Optima Sedan ahead of December debut

Kia Motors recently made its debut in India with the launch of the Seltos . The SUV did pretty well for itself and now, the company is also working on the Grand Carnival MPV that is slated to be the next product in India. Amidst this, the Korean carmaker teased the 2021 K5 Optima sedan ahead of its international debut in December 2019.

The car will be pitted against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra among others. It is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, which will be held in Greater Noida. The teaser reveals the sedan’s sleek coupe-like design. Its tiger-nose grille is wider and sleeker and merges on the LED headlamps. Each of the headlamps gets a DRL which is shaped like the number 2.

Kia has decked the interior with Seltos-inspired hardware. It gets a steering wheel, instrument cluster and a horizontally stacked floating infotainment system which bears resemblance to the SUV. It also gets a rotary gear selector, as well as individual armrests for both the occupants.

The K5 Optima is expected to be equipped with the company’s UVO connected car technology along with phone app connectivity, cruise control, a premium sound system, a head-up display, ventilated seats, wireless phone charger and drive modes, among others.

Kia could offer the K5 Optima with a 1.6-litre CRDI engine which makes 136 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2-litre T-GDI petrol unit which makes 238 PS and 353 Nm. The diesel unit should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT while the petrol motor could be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox only.