you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia SP Concept-based SUV, Tusker: All you need to know

An overview of Kia’s upcoming entry in India

Advait Berde
Kia SP Concept
Recently, Kia released teaser ahead of its entry into India. For those who don’t know, Kia is a subsidiary of Korean manufacturer Hyundai, and functions as a luxury car maker in Europe. With a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a plant, Kia could be expected to take on the Indian market by late 2019. The first car expected out of the Kia stables is the SP Concept based Tusker SUV which has been seen in several spy images. Here's what you can expect out of the SUV.

Comfort

As Kia is the upper trim brand of Hyundai, it would not be wrong to expect a higher level of comfort and styling, as compared to its Korean sibling. Kia SUVs are considered to be a luxury in many countries, and it would not be wrong on Kia’s part to continue the same image in India with the Tusker.

Engine refinement

Falling in the crossover SUV segment as its cousin the Hyundai Creta, the SP Concept based SUV is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol. It is also likely to support hybrid powertrain components, which has been making big news throughout the year. The diesel engine is expected to produce 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Manoeuvrability

Hyundai, known for its light steering feedback and massive body roll is not an ideal contender when it comes to comparing handling abilities.  But with Kia stepping into the Indian market, we could expect a sharper, more in-control feel for the driver. Known for making sturdy, durable frames, the Kia line of cars could fare better regarding handling and manoeuvrability.

Styling

Sitting on a Creta derived platform the Tusker is expected to be a sub-4-metre Compact SUV, which could comfortably seat 6-7 people. Adding to it is Kia’s signature front grille, which instantly distinguishes it from the rest. However, the oversized wheels and the large contoured bumpers have been toned down to better suit Indian taste.

Price

Looking to make an impact on the Indian market, Kia is looking to focus on the higher segment of vehicles. Considered a luxury in many European countries and expecting the new SUV to carry some of the most premium features, one can easily expect Kia to set their prices in the premium range.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:07 pm

