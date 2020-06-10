App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia Sorento wins ‘All-Wheel Drive Car of the Year 2020’ award in Germany

In the contest held by the Auto Bild Allrad magazine, Kia has won a total of three awards where Kia Sorento won for 'Design' and the Stinger ‘All-wheel drive cars over 40,000 euros’ category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Sorento has been named ‘All-Wheel Drive Car of the Year 2020’ by Auto Bild Allrad magazine.

Kia unveiled the fourth-gen Sorento on Facebook not a long while ago with sales expected to start in European markets around the third quarter of 2020.

In a contest held by the Auto Bild Allrad magazine, Kia Sorento won the award for 'Design' category. Earlier in 2018 and 2019, the Stinger had won in ‘All-wheel drive cars over 40,000 euros’ category.

Close

Commenting on the development, Steffen Cost, Managing Director (COO) of Kia Motors Deutschland said, “With the fourth generation of the Sorento we are entering a new chapter in the history of our successful SUV flagship, which is why this award fills us with particular pride.”

related news

“Its dynamic and elegant design offers the attractive 'packaging' of a thoroughly modern SUV with a pioneering engine range, a powerful all-wheel drive system, the latest driver assistance and information technologies, luxurious comfort and ample space. The Sorento has won many fans in Germany since its launch in 2002, and we are convinced its fan base will grow significantly with the new generation,” he added

The Kia Sorento is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater options. The styling based on the Kia’s new gen cars like the Seltos and the Telluride. The SUV’s stance is imposing and the raked roofline adds to the sportiness of the Sorento.

As for India, Kia is evaluating bringing both the Sorento as well as the Telluride. The Telluride has only a left hand drive version for now. The Sorento, however, could see Indian shores soon. If launched in India, the Kia Sorento will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the Skoda Kodiaq.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Kia Sorento #Technology

