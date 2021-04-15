MARKET NEWS

Kia Seltos to introduce iMT gearbox, new trim level

The Kia Seltos is additionally offered with a 1.5-litre diesel capable of 115 PS and 250 Nm as well. 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter are transmission options available. In all the Kia Seltos will get 7 powertrain options when the iMT is launched.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Kia’s best-selling SUV in India, the Seltos, is up for an upgrade with the new iMT gearbox and two new variants.

The Korean carmaker had already confirmed the arrival of the Seltos Gravity Edition. While the new edition will be launched on April 27, the new trim levels – iMT HTK+ and Turbo GTX (O) are expected to be launched sometime towards the end of the month.

For starters, the new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox will only be offered with the naturally aspirated petrol engine from the HTK+ trim level onwards. This engine is capable of producing 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. This engine is also offered with a 6-speed conventional manual transmission as well as a CVT automatic.

The new GTX (O) on the other hand will be the new top-end variant of the Kia Seltos lineup. Featuring the 140PS/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, the GTX (O) will come exclusively with a panoramic sunroof added to the mix. Transmission options on this engine option include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed Dual-clutch automatic.

The Kia Seltos is additionally offered with a 1.5-litre diesel capable of 115 PS and 250 Nm as well. 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter are transmission options available. In all the Kia Seltos will get 7 powertrain options when the iMT is launched.

Pricing for the Kia Seltos starts 9.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.45 lakh. While the top-spec turbo-petrol variant is priced at Rs 17.29 lakh, the new trim will definitely be priced higher.
