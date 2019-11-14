App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia QYI compact SUV spied testing in India: What to expect

The car was spotted under heavy camouflage, though it bore a strong resemblance to the Venue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Kia Seltos
Representative Image: Kia Seltos

Kia Motors recently launched the Seltos SUV in India which received some stellar feedback in the market. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Carnival MPV, which will be followed by a sub-4 metre SUV. The new compact SUV has been codenamed the QYI and was recently spotted testing in India.

The car was spied under heavy camouflage though it bore a strong resemblance to the Venue. It also borrows aesthetic features from its international counterpart, the Stonic. These include the window line, roof rails and LED tail lights. It also gets wide, flared wheel arches like the Stonic.

The QYI is equipped with a two-part headlight design akin to the Venue, as well as a Tiger-Nose grille like the Seltos. It also gets alloy wheels like the ones on the Seltos GT-Line trim. The company is yet to confirm the technical details of the car. However, it can be expected that Kia will borrow modern features from the Venue and Seltos, such as touchscreen infotainment with phone app connectivity, UVO connected-car tech and climate control. It could also get a wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, cruise control, as well as a sunroof.

The QYI could borrow a BSVI-compliant version of the 1-litre T-GDI engine from the Venue which makes 125 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It could also get the Seltos’ 1.5-litre CRDI diesel unit.

Kia has not announced the launch date of the upcoming SUV, but the company has plans to launch a new vehicle in India every 6-8 months. Considering this, it can be expected that the company will launch the new car by the end of 2020. It will be pitted against the Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300, among others.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #QYI #Technology #trends

