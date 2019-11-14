App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia Optima sedan teased; international launch expected by 2021

The company has retained most of its signature design features which were earlier showcased in the sketches of the model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors recently teased a production-spec teaser of its upcoming sedan, the Optima. Known as the Kia K5 in South Korea, the sedan is expected to be launched by 2021.

The company has retained most of its signature design features which were earlier showcased in the sketches of the model. The Optima gets the company’s trademark ‘Tiger Nose’ grille which also connects its sleek LED headlamps. Kia has given the sedan a pair of stylish DRLs called the ‘Heartbeat’ which also mimic the number 2. It also gets sporty bumpers with aggressive air dams.

It is expected that the new sedan will receive a Seltos-based floating touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a three-spoke steering wheel. It should also get a rotary gear shift knob, sleek AC vents, individual armrests and aircraft-style toggles for select controls.

Close

The company is also expected to equip the sedan with its UVO connected-car technology, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a head-up display, Kia Sound Mood lighting, a premium sound system, wireless phone charger, drive modes and ventilated seats.

related news

Kia is expected to display the sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020, though it is unsure if Kia will launch the sedan in India soon. This is because the company has already prepared its lineup for future launches in India which includes the Carnival MPV and the yet to be unveiled QYI compact SUV.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Optima #Technology #trends

