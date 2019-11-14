Kia Optima sedan teased; international launch expected by 2021

Kia Motors recently teased a production-spec teaser of its upcoming sedan, the Optima. Known as the Kia K5 in South Korea, the sedan is expected to be launched by 2021.

The company has retained most of its signature design features which were earlier showcased in the sketches of the model. The Optima gets the company’s trademark ‘Tiger Nose’ grille which also connects its sleek LED headlamps. Kia has given the sedan a pair of stylish DRLs called the ‘Heartbeat’ which also mimic the number 2. It also gets sporty bumpers with aggressive air dams.

It is expected that the new sedan will receive a Seltos-based floating touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a three-spoke steering wheel. It should also get a rotary gear shift knob, sleek AC vents, individual armrests and aircraft-style toggles for select controls.

The company is also expected to equip the sedan with its UVO connected-car technology, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a head-up display, Kia Sound Mood lighting, a premium sound system, wireless phone charger, drive modes and ventilated seats.