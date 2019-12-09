Kia Motors to soon launch a compact SUV in India - here's what we know about it

Korean automobile manufacturer Kia has scheduled the QYI compact SUV as its launch after the Carnival MPV. It is expected to be based on the Hyundai Venue’s platform and will be pitted against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara, among others.

Dubbed the QYI, it is expected to borrow its aesthetic elements from other Kia cars such as the Seltos. It is also expected to borrow the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine from the Seltos. It is expected to be offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter, though it could be mated to a 6-speed manual as standard.

Internationally, Kia has the Stonic on sale, which could also be the basis for the QYI. This would give the India-bound compact SUV Kia’s UVO-connected car technology, wireless charging, and a sunroof. It could also get cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a phone app connectivity for the higher trims.

The QYI compact SUV could be Kia's third car after the Seltos and the upcoming Carnival MPV, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

The compact SUV will be pitted against the Mahindra XUV300 and Ford Ecosport, among others.