you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Feb 25, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors to roll out first car by 2019 from Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh

The plant spread will have a capacity to produce 3 lakh car annually and employ around 3,000 when fully operational.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korean auto maker Kia Motors on Saturday said it will roll out first car models from its upcoming facility in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh by mid-2019.

"The company will roll out its first car models from its upcoming facility in Anantapur in the state by mid-2019. The first India manufacturing facility for the company is coming up over 213.7 hectares of land in Andhra Pradesh to produce 3 lakh cars annually, involving an investment of over USD 2 billion," CII said in a statement quoting Kook Hyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors, India.

At the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida earlier this month, the company announced that it will introduce a range of vehicles, including an India-exclusive compact electric vehicle in the country between 2019 and 2021.

The company has unveiled its SP Concept, an SUV designed and developed for the Indian market. It will be the first product to go on sale in the country in the second half of next year.

tags #Anantapur #Andhra Pradesh #Auto #Business #Economy #Kia Motors #Technology

