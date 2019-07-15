App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors to commence Seltos bookings from July 16

The company said the bookings would commence online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country from July 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korean auto major Kia Motors said the pre-bookings of its upcoming SUV Seltos will begin in India from July 16.

The company said the bookings would commence online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country from July 16.

"The Kia Seltos has been built from ground-up, keeping Indian customers in mind and is equipped to redefine the segment," Kia Motors India Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said in a statement Monday.

Close

The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind but will be exported from the company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, to Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

The model, upon launch will be available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts, and Tech line, aimed at families.

The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. It will come in three variants -- 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, 1.4 turbo petrol mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Kia Motors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.