Kia Motors showcases Soul EV in India

After making its debut in India with the Seltos SUV, Kia Motors showcased the 2020 Soul EV. The all-electric SUV was showcased at the company’s new experience centre in Gurugram.

The Korean automaker country had previously set up an immersive experience centre in Gurugram, called the BEAT360. This centre offers an interactive experience with the fully electric SUV, as well as an 11-metre wide surround screen which displays Kia’s vision for its upcoming products.

Though the Soul EV is touted as an SUV, its design resembles a large, boxy hatchback. It gets thin LED headlights in the front, along with a prominent lower grille and 17-inch alloys. It also gets a unique taillight design that is wrapped around the entire rear windshield.

The interior is decked in a beige and black dual-tone colour scheme, while the dashboard had a flat and upright design. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, leatherette upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster and heated seats. Kia has also given the car four driving modes including Eco, Eco+, Comfort & Sport, to offer an adaptable driving experience.

Kia has equipped the Soul EV with a 64k Wh battery which powers a 204 PS/395 Nm making electric motor. This gives the car a range of 450 km on a full charge. This propels the car from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, with a claimed top speed a little shy of 170 km/h. The battery takes 9.5 hours to get fully charged on an AC charger, while a DC charger can juice up the battery in an hour.