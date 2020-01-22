App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors receives orders for 1,410 units of Carnival on 1st day of booking

The company opened bookings for Carnival on Tuesday through its official website and via 265 touch points across the country by paying a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean auto maker Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has received 1,410 bookings on the first day for its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle Carnival.

The company opened bookings for Carnival on Tuesday through its official website and via 265 touch points across the country by paying a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh.

"We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia's new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said in a statement.

He further said, "This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is a proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India."

Shim said the company's priority now is to ensure that Carnival reaches its customers at the earliest.

Carnival will be launched in the market at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

It is being offered in three variants -- Premium, Prestige and Limousine -- with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9.

"Around 64 per cent of the overall bookings received so far is for the top-of-the-line Limousine trim," the company said.

The model is powered by a 2.2 litre BS-VI diesel engine paired with 8-speed transmission.

It has features such as dual panel electric sunroof, VIP seats with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear seat entertainment system, one-touch power sliding door and smart power tailgate among others.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 07:13 pm

