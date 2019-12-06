Kia Motors officially opens India production facility

Kia Motors has officially expanded its base of operations in India, with the recent opening of its new production plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It is spread across 23 million square feet and can produce up to 300,000 units per year.

It is also equipped with more than 450 robots to help with the assembly and is currently responsible for producing the Seltos SUV. As of November 2019, 40,649 units of the car have been sold. The company is also gearing up to launch the Carnival MPV, which should arrive in India before the 2020 launch at the Auto Expo. It is also developing a sub-4-metre compact SUV while aiming to add 50 more touchpoints and service centres in India by March 2020.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bongkil Shin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India. It was led by Han-Woo Park, President, and CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India, and key leaders from Kia Motors India.

“Orders for the new ‘Made in India’ Seltos started just over three months ago, and high excitement and demand for the car has already made Kia the fourth biggest car manufacturers in India by volume,” said Kookhyun Shim.

“Seltos with its unique design elements and specifications localised for the Indian market has made the model an overnight success.”